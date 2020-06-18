Rikers Island inmate apprehended after jumping into East River in escape attempt: DOC

RIKERS ISLAND, New York City (WABC) -- A Rikers Island inmate was quickly caught after trying to escape by jumping into the East River during recreation time Thursday.Authorities say he scaled a wall and jumped into the river in an apparent attempt to swim to freedom.Two correction officers assigned to the K-9 unit, Larry McCardle and Gregory Braska, ran after him, jumped into the river and pulled him out."Thanks to the heroic actions and quick thinking of K-9 Correction Officers McCardle and Braska, an attempted inmate escape was thwarted earlier today at Rikers Island," COBA President Elias Husamudeen said. "These two brave officers immediately jumped into action to bring the inmate back into custody without any regards for their own safety. We proudly salute them for their bravery and for reminding the public the critical role Correction Officers play every day in maintaining public safety."The correction officers were not injured, and the inmate was taken to a local hospital."Around 12:30 p.m. today on Rikers Island, a detainee climbed a recreation yard fence and ran to the shoreline," Deputy Commissioner of Public Information Peter Thorne said. "That individual was promptly apprehended by DOC staff. An investigation is ongoing."Initial reports that a second inmate was involved are believed to be incorrect, verified by a Department of Correction headcount.----------