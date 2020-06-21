Rikers Island inmate apprehended after second escape attempt in a week

RIKERS ISLAND, New York City (WABC) -- A Rikers Island inmate who was captured after attempting to escape last Thursday gave it another go Sunday.

Authorities say 37-year-old Arthur Brown climbed a fence at around 9 a.m. during recreation and was promptly apprehended on a roof.

"This detainee was quickly apprehended and returned to custody," Deputy Commissioner of Public Information Peter Thorne said. "The incident is under investigation and there will be immediate staff suspensions if warranted."

On June 18, Brown scaled a wall and jumped into the river in an apparent attempt to swim to freedom.

Two correction officers assigned to the K-9 unit, Larry McCardle and Gregory Braska, ran after him, jumped into the river and pulled him out.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rikers islandnew york cityrikers islandescaped prisoner
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ beer garden shut down after photo of packed crowds circulates
NYC Violent Spree: 22 people shot in 2-day span, NYPD reports
Coronavirus Updates: 15 new NY deaths, less than 1% test positive
NYC Phase 2 reopening set to send around 300,000 back to work
Early coronavirus tests were likely contaminated, HHS confirms
D.L. Hughley collapses on stage, tests positive for COVID-19
Gym reopening order declined amid challenge to NJ governor
Show More
2nd wave of COVID-19 cases? Experts say we're still in the 1st
Con Ed, workers appear to avoid strike with 11th hour deal
Bitten almost 40 times by shark, teenage boy survives attack
Parents of toddlers in Trump's 'racist baby' tweet speak out
Suspension of alternate side parking regulations extended in NYC
More TOP STORIES News