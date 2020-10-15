coronavirus new jersey

Rising COVID-19 numbers growing concern in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey's positivity rate would now put the state on its own quarantine list after seeing 953 positive tests across the state Wednesday.

Anyone traveling to New York, New Jersey or Connecticut from states where there are 10 cases per 100,000 residents must quarantine for 14 days.

Just this week, three more states were added to the list: Michigan, Ohio and Virginia.

Gov. Phil Murphy says many of the latest coronavirus cases involve young people and the hot spots in Monmouth and Ocean counties.

It's a growing concern in New Jersey as the COVID-19 numbers continue to rise.

With that in mind, the Paterson school board made a decision to extend remote learning until Jan. 19.

The superintendent says the data shows that school districts in the county have been forced to shut down in-person learning due to flare-ups from the virus.

With the holidays fast-approaching, there is no reason to bring the city's 29,000 students back to class for short sessions.

New Jersey Department of Health data shows there have been 16 confirmed outbreaks of COVID associated with in-school transmission since August, resulting in 58 new cases among students and teachers.

The district says Passaic County ranks third in the state in the number of new cases linked to in-school transmission.

As a result, several schools in the county including The Haledon School, Pompton Lakes High School, Passaic Valley High School, Passaic County Technical Institute have suspended in-person instruction for a time.

The district says the state's transmission rate has been on the rise for five weeks now.

Parents and students are disappointed with the extension of virtual learning but they say safety comes first.

