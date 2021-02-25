3 hurt after pickup truck crashes into home on Long Island

By Eyewitness News
RIVERHEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- Three people were hurt Wednesday after a pickup truck crashed through a home on Long Island.

The incident happened just after 1 p.m. on West Main Street in Riverhead.

Investigators say the driver appears to have suffered a medical emergency.

They say the 1993 Ford pickup hit an embankment, went airborne and then slammed into the front of the house.

RELATED | 'It's devastating': Child struck, killed by own school bus in Brooklyn
EMBED More News Videos

Mike Marza reports on the tragic death of a 6-year-old boy.


The driver and a passenger were trapped and needed to be rescued by firefighters.

They suffered non-life-threatening injuries along with one resident inside the home.

All three were taken to nearby hospitals.

MORE NEWS: NY father-to-be killed, brother injured when gender reveal device explodes
EMBED More News Videos

A Sullivan County man was killed and his brother injured when a gender reveal device they were building exploded.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
riverheadsuffolk countycar crashcar into buildingtruck crash
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New variant found circulating NYC area, researchers find
Exclusive: How NYPD plans to tackle recent rise in subway crimes
4 dogs need loving home after owners die of COVID-19
Cuomo responds after ex-aide says he kissed her, suggested strip poker
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine works well in big 'real world' test
'It's devastating': Child struck, killed by own school bus in NYC
Lawyer's decision to start pet grooming business during pandemic pays off
Show More
Bronx Zoo now home to pelican that survived being shot
160 CEOs urge lawmakers to pass $1.9T COVID relief bill
Met Opera singer dies from COVID after extended struggle
Chess Master from NYC organizes tournaments for inmates
The Countdown: Biden faces cabinet roadblock, Cuomo denies allegations
More TOP STORIES News