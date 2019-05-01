Road rage caught on camera: Man punches out New Jersey school bus window with kids on board

HOWELL TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are investigating a case of road rage where a man punched out the window of a school bus with children inside.The incident was reported April 19 just before 3 p.m. on Ramtown-Greenville Road.Police said Tuesday a passenger in an older silver or white-colored sedan with faded paint got into a confrontation with the driver of the school bus.During the incident, officials say the passenger of the vehicle got out, approached the bus driver on the driver's side and began yelling obscenities at her before punching a window and causing it to shatter.The children on the bus were coming from Greenville Elementary School.Police said the driver of the vehicle is not accused of any crimes, but investigators are reviewing surveillance video to identify the suspect or the vehicle.Anyone with any information is asked to call 732-938-4575, ext. 2879.----------