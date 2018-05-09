FEASTERVILLE, Pennsylvania --Police in Lower Southampton, Pennsylvania, are trying to locate a driver and passenger involved in a road rage incident.
It happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Old Bristol Road and Bridgetown Pike in Feasterville.
The victim spoke to sister station WPVI in Philadelphia about the terrifying moments when the passenger of another car allegedly fired a gun, hitting the rear passenger door of his car. He asked to remain anonymous.
The victim said he honked his horn to urge the car in front of him to turn right at the light, then the driver and passenger of that vehicle became upset.
"They went real slow," he said. "I went up around them and they gave me the finger. I did the same back, and then I looked in my rear-view mirror."
After the shooting, the victim said he then pulled off into a neighborhood at Prospect and East Myrtle avenues, drove to an open area and waved down police.
Lower Southampton police put out an image of the vehicle with the shooter inside.
"It is a concern," Lower Southampton police Sergeant Mike Wojnar said. "We need to find out who these people are. If anyone recognizes the vehicle or if anyone hears someone talking -- sometimes people like to brag -- notify us."
The victim said a woman was driving the car, with a male passenger.
"You have to watch who you beep at anymore," he said. "Anything could happen on the road, and that could be your last moment in life."
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Lower Southampton Township Police Department.
----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts