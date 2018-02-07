ROAD RAGE

Road rage: What you're doing to trigger it

EMBED </>More Videos

Road rage: What you're doing to trigger it (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Do you drive excessively over the speed limit? What about tailgating? Do you yell at others with the mindset that you own the road? If you answered yes to any of these, you may be causing road rage, putting others in danger.

That's what happened last December to Hilda Nkepah. She was driving on Westheimer when she noticed two drivers shooting at each other. One of the bullets struck her in the face.

"When I looked in my lap I saw blood on my body" Nkepah told us.

READ MORE: Innocent bystander grazed in Westheimer road rage shooting

EMBED More News Videos

Reporter Erica Simon describes the chaos as gunfire erupted on one of the busiest roads in Houston.



Alfredo Garcia lived to share his experience as well, after an enraged driver fired a gun at his truck. Two of the bullets hit him in the back.

"I didn't know if I was going to be alive or not" Garcia said.

READ MORE: Road rage victim tells ABC13 what led to shooting

EMBED More News Videos

The victim of a violent road rage attack tells ABC13 he's lucky to be alive.


While these two drivers didn't cause road rage, they were unfortunately on the receiving end of someone's anger.

Forensic psychologist John Vincent said, "What happens when people are angry and stressed, their brains quit working."

It's often triggered by mismanaging ourselves. Many stop making rational decisions after becoming highly agitated or stressed on the highway.

"The people who do road rage almost throw their own emotional gasoline on the fire and get themselves even more ramped up, feeling the need to get that guy" Vincent said.

Other examples that could lead to road rage include:
  • Driving with your high beams on, regardless of oncoming traffic.

  • Using your phone or driving while distracted.

  • Switching lanes without using your turn signal.

  • And driving with the attitude of "all drivers should get out of the way because I'm coming."


Are you the type of driver that lashes out at others because you don't know them?

"In a grocery store, somebody comes up and accidentally bumps you with their shopping cart. You wouldn't think about decking them. But in a car we get this distance between them as a real person, this anonymity if you will," Vincent explained.

That too often sets up the stage for road rage. At the end of the day, self-awareness is the key.

RELATED: Are you causing road rage? Take the quiz
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
road ragedrivingviolenceshootingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Defusing road rage: Staying alive on Houston's angry highways
8 tips to help drivers avoid road rage
ROAD RAGE
Insanity on 35th Street: Cab driver arrested in road-rage incident
Man charged with attempted murder after Brooklyn road rage fight
Driver threatened, then dragged in Brooklyn road rage fight
Motorcyclist struck by SUV in West Side road rage dispute
Road rage victim: 'You have to watch who you beep at'
More road rage
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
More News