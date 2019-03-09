Roads near UK's Parliament reopened after vehicle deemed 'non-suspicious': Met Police

By SOO YOUN
London's Metropolitan Police have reopened roads near the United Kingdom's Houses of Parliament after an investigation concluded that a vehicle thought to be suspicious earlier on Saturday morning was not suspicious after all, according to authorities.

"The incident in Victoria Embankment has now concluded. The vehicle has been deemed non-suspicious. All roads will now be reopened," Met Police tweeted on Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday, police had investigated reports of a vehicle near the top of Victoria Embankment, near Westminster.

"Police are on scene at Victoria Embankment following reports of a suspicious vehicle. Road closures are in place. Updates to follow," the Met police tweeted earlier in the day.

However, the incident was quickly investigated, then cleared.
