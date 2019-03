Roads near UK's Parliament reopened after vehicle deemed 'non-suspicious': Met Police

London's Metropolitan Police have reopened roads near the United Kingdom's Houses of Parliament after an investigation concluded that a vehicle thought to be suspicious earlier on Saturday morning was not suspicious after all, according to authorities."The incident in Victoria Embankment has now concluded. The vehicle has been deemed non-suspicious. All roads will now be reopened," Met Police tweeted on Saturday.Earlier on Saturday, police had investigated reports of a vehicle near the top of Victoria Embankment, near Westminster."Police are on scene at Victoria Embankment following reports of a suspicious vehicle. Road closures are in place. Updates to follow," the Met police tweeted earlier in the day.However, the incident was quickly investigated, then cleared.