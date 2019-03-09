London's Metropolitan Police have reopened roads near the United Kingdom's Houses of Parliament after an investigation concluded that a vehicle thought to be suspicious earlier on Saturday morning was not suspicious after all, according to authorities.
"The incident in Victoria Embankment has now concluded. The vehicle has been deemed non-suspicious. All roads will now be reopened," Met Police tweeted on Saturday.
Earlier on Saturday, police had investigated reports of a vehicle near the top of Victoria Embankment, near Westminster.
"Police are on scene at Victoria Embankment following reports of a suspicious vehicle. Road closures are in place. Updates to follow," the Met police tweeted earlier in the day.
However, the incident was quickly investigated, then cleared.
Roads near UK's Parliament reopened after vehicle deemed 'non-suspicious': Met Police
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News