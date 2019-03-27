Crime & Safety

Robber pours liquid at Queens security window, threatens to set fire

Police are searching for the robber who threatened to set a fire in Queens.

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for a robber who poured liquid and threatened to set a fire in Queens.

The NYPD released video of the incident March 22 at a Western Union on Roosevelt Avenue in Woodside.

The suspect is seen pouring an unknown liquid on the counter at the security window and placing a lighter next to it, police say.

He told the 24-year-old employee he would set the place on fire and demanded money.

When she walked away from the window, he poured liquid on the door next to the window and took off on foot on Roosevelt Avenue.

Police say the same man also robbed a Metro PCS store in Jackson Heights Monday at knifepoint, as well as a Subway Restaurant in Elmhurst where he passed a note indicating he had a bomb and a gun.

Police describe the suspect as a male Hispanic, 5'1" to 5'4"; last seen wearing a black and red baseball cap, a black hooded sweater with a white stripe on its left arm, a blue vest, black pants and brown boots.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

