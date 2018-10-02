Robbers break into safe at Bronx supermarket, steal $10,000

KINGSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) --Sparks could be seen flying in surveillance video that showed two men breaking into a safe inside a Bronx supermarket.
It happened inside the C-Town Supermarket on Sedgwick Avenue in Kingsbridge Heights last Saturday around 2 a.m.
Once the men opened the safe, they bagged up the cash inside. They got away with $10,000.
The first suspect is described as a Hispanic man with a beard, last seen wearing a black tracksuit with a hood.
The second suspect is described as a Hispanic man, last seen wearing a black hooded sweater and blue sweatpants.
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
