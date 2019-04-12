Robbers bungle getaway on food delivery man's e-bike in Brooklyn

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn -- Two suspected robbers bungled their getaway in Brooklyn.Police say the men stole an electric bike from a food delivery man in Bay Ridge last month.Both of the robbers got on the bike, but as they attempted to get away, they quickly crashed.The first individual is a Hispanic man, in his 20s, last seen wearing a green hooded sweater, gray sweatpants, and black sneakers.The second individual is a Hispanic man, in his 20s, last seen wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, a blue hooded sweater, a blue hooded jacket, black sweatpants, and black sneakers.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------