TEXAS NEWS

Robbery attempt mistaken for active shooter at McAllen, Texas, mall

EMBED </>More Videos

McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez said in a tweet that the smashing of glass cases in a jewelry store at La Plaza Mall was mistaken for gunfire. (@josielynn__/Twitter)

MCALLEN, Texas --
Panic erupted at a Texas mall when an attempted robbery was mistaken for an active shooter situation on Saturday.

The attempted robbery happened in a jewelry store at La Plaza Mall along Interstate 2. McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez said in a tweet that the smashing of glass cases was mistaken for gunfire.


Local authorities originally reported that they were responding to an active shooter situation.

Videos and photos on social media appear to show suspects being apprehended inside the mall. Rodriguez said all known suspects are in custody.

No injuries were reported in connection with the robbery attempt.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
texas newsu.s. & worldshootingattempted robberyjewelryjewelry theft
TEXAS NEWS
Judge denies appeal to block release of 3D-printed gun blueprints
Prisoner climbs on top of patrol car driving down the highway
Mom shoots alleged carjacker in head with kids in car
Cars narrowly miss woman found sleeping on roadway
More texas news
Top Stories
VIDEO: Man accused of strangling Queens nurse arrested in LA
Panic erupts at Brooklyn subway station during false gun scare
Suspect wanted for firing shots in broad daylight in Queens
Former NJ archbishop resigns as Cardinal amid sex abuse scandal
Man charged in death of woman found in New Rochelle driveway
Teen charged with fatally shooting NJ delivery man in face
NY to kick Spectrum out of state, revokes merger approval
Judge denies appeal to block release of 3D-printed gun blueprints
Show More
NJ woman who lost husband, 4 daughters in crash speaks out
Police searching for 'Ghostbusters' cap-wearing shooting suspect
Severe storms cause damage across New York area
Report: Allegations of sexual misconduct against CEO of CBS
Exclusive: Video shows carjacking with 2 kids in vehicle
More News