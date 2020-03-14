Man threatens to kill cab driver, robs him of $300 in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, New York City (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who robbed a cab driver in Brooklyn.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. on March 2 while the 31-year-old driver was parked near Van Siclen Avenue and Avenue W.

Video showed the thief reaching through the driver's window and grabbing his phone and approximately $300 in cash.

Authorities say the suspect threatened to kill the driver.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

