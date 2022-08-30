Search on for thief who stole woman's watch in violent robbery in Brooklyn

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man suspected of violently robbing a woman in Brooklyn on Sunday.

The incident was reported just before noon inside a location on 3rd Avenue.

Authorities say the suspect approached the 42-year-old victim and took her bag containing a Michael Kors watch and kicked her several times, causing her to lose consciousness.

The woman was taken to the hospital and was said to be critical but stable.

The watch is valued at approximately $175.

The suspect was described as 24-35 years old and was last seen wearing a green Yankees hat, black jeans, black boots and eyeglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

