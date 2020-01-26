$40,000 worth of coats taken in Manhattan robbery

By Eyewitness News
SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- At least $40,000 worth of coats were taken in a smash-and-grab robbery in Manhattan.

Surveillance video from Mercer Street in SoHo shows a man hurling a chunk of concrete through the glass at 'Mackage' store late Thursday night.

The man was joined by five other thieves. Together, the group grabbed 52 coats before driving off in a gray BMW and black Lincoln Town Car.

Some of the robbers wore masks, but others did not bother to hide their faces.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sohonew york citymanhattanrobbery
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News