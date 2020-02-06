Video shows men robbing Bronx gas station for 3rd time, NYPD says

ALLERTON, Bronx (WABC) -- New video shows a terrifying armed robbery in the Bronx as police search for two men suspected of staging a string of robberies at the same gas station.

This video shows the suspects robbing a worker at a gas station on Boston Road in Allerton.

It happened in December.

Police say this was the third time the same people robbed a worker at that gas station.

The earlier other holdups happened in August and September of last year.

In each incident, the suspects pulled out a gun and grabbed the worker's cash.

In all they have stolen more than $600.

Anyone with information about the suspect or any of the robberies is urged to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

