Video shows men robbing Bronx gas station for 3rd time, NYPD says

ALLERTON, Bronx (WABC) -- New video shows a terrifying armed robbery in the Bronx as police search for two men suspected of staging a string of robberies at the same gas station.
This video shows the suspects robbing a worker at a gas station on Boston Road in Allerton.
It happened in December.
Police say this was the third time the same people robbed a worker at that gas station.
The earlier other holdups happened in August and September of last year.
In each incident, the suspects pulled out a gun and grabbed the worker's cash.
In all they have stolen more than $600.
Anyone with information about the suspect or any of the robberies is urged to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
