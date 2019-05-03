Robbery inside Morningside Heights elevator caught on camera

The video shows the robber confront a 74-year-old man inside the elevator at the Grant Houses in Morningside Heights on Wednesday.

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was robbed inside an elevator in Manhattan and it was all caught on camera.

The video shows the robber confront a 74-year-old man inside the elevator at the Grant Houses in Morningside Heights on Wednesday.

Police say the man pretended to have a weapon and demanded the victim's property.

After a struggle, the robber took off with the victim's wallet.

The victim suffered minor injuries after falling to the ground.

The person wanted for questioning is described as a black man, last seen wearing glasses and dark clothing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

