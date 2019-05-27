Robbery suspect dies after jump off FDR Drive during police chase

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A robbery suspect has died after he jumped off the FDR Drive in an attempt to escape police.Police say the thief led officers on a wild car chase Saturday night across the Brooklyn Bridge after he robbed someone at the Farragut Houses in Brooklyn.The suspect crashed into two police cruisers and drove the wrong way on the FDR, according to the NYPD.Eventually, he got out of his car, jumped off the roadway, and landed on Pearl Street.Police say a woman was also in the suspect's car.He was taken to the hospital critically injured, but later died from his injuries.----------