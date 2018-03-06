Robbery suspect shot by off-duty officer at Brooklyn gas station

Robbery suspect shot by off-duty police officer at gas station in Brooklyn

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
The search continues Tuesday for a robbery suspect after an off-duty police officer fatally shot his accomplice in Brooklyn.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday on Remsen Avenue near Avenue D in Canarsie.

Investigators say one of the men entered the gas station booth, while the other held the officer and an attendant at gunpoint.

As they fled the scene, the officer reportedly identified himself and demanded the suspects drop their guns. When they didn't, he fired a shot and struck one of them in the torso.

That suspect was pronounced dead at Brookdale Hospital.

Police are still looking for the second suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

