Robbery victim shot after 2 men ransack Bronx recording studio

SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are asking for the public's help solving a violent robbery at a Bronx recording studio that left an employee hospitalized.
It happened just after midnight Wednesday inside Wayne World Records on Morrison Avenue in the Soundview section and was caught on surveillance camera.
Video from inside the studio shows a masked gunman pushing the victim to the ground.
A second man with a gun leaves his face uncovered as both men rob the place of cash and electronics before running away.
As they fled, the 30-year-old robbery victim decided to get in his car and follow them.
He ended up getting shot in the shoulder. His car windshield was shattered, and the gunman got away.
The victim was hospitalized, his condition described as stable.
The recording studio is usually open 24 hours a day, but nobody answered when Eyewitness News called the studio's office Friday morning.
Neighbors said they are not surprised to see violence at the facility.
"This block is hot, real hot," Miguel Avilla said. "Every time there's a shooting here, real hot."
A $2500 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
"As soon as this came over here, it's been issues," Amoura S. said. "I'm not saying they're bad people. I don't think they're bad people. They're pretty nice to me, but what's real is real. Ain't nobody stupid."
If you recognize either suspect, you can call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
