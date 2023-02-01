Sex assault victims to speak out against convicted ex-Columbia University doctor

Robert Hadden has been convicted of all four counts following his Manhattan federal court trial. CeFaan Kim has the story.

NEW YORK -- At least eight women sexually abused by a former Columbia University gynecologist are expected to speak Wednesday at a hearing to determine whether Robert Hadden should go to prison immediately following his conviction in Manhattan federal court.

Hadden was convicted last month of four counts of enticing women to come to his New York City office so he could sexually assault them. Sentencing had been scheduled for April 25, but Judge Richard Berman agreed to hear arguments over whether Hadden should be immediately remanded into custody.

Defense attorney Deirdre Von Dornum asked that Hadden remain free on bail until his sentencing date.

"Mr. Hadden is not likely to flee or to pose a danger to the safety of any other person or the community," Von Dornum said in a letter to the judge. "He has not committed any sexual offenses since 2012."

Federal prosecutors said Hadden should be detained pending sentencing because he was a "sophisticated sexual predator" who cannot be trusted.

"Neither the defendant nor defense counsel can guarantee that the now-convicted defendant-a decades-long sexual predator who abused countless patients-will not harm others if released pending sentencing. As a convicted career sexual predator, the defendant's risk of recidivism is 'frightening and high,' assistant US Attorney Jane Kim wrote in a letter to the judge.

Hadden is facing what amounts to a life sentence.

"Robert Hadden has very little left to live for. There's no chance that he'll be rehabilitated, lead a productive life, or contribute to society in a positive way...please don't give him time to inflict unspeakable harm on his family or others," victim Robyn Lavender wrote in a letter to the judge urging him to detain Hadden right away.

