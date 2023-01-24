Former Columbia Univ. OBGYN Robert Hadden found guilty of federal sex trafficking

There was more gut-wrenching testimony Tuesday at the federal trial of former Columbia University OBGYN Robert Hadden. CeFaan Kim has the story.

NEW YORK -- Robert Hadden has been convicted of all four counts following his Manhattan federal court trial.

US Attorney Damian Williams called Hadden "a predator in a white coat" in a statement following Hadden's conviction.

"Robert Hadden was a predator in a white coat. For years, he cruelly lured women who sought professional medical care to his offices in order to gratify himself. Hadden's victims trusted him as a physician, only to instead become victims of his heinous predilection. We thank and commend the brave women who came forward to tell their stories, many of whom testified at trial, to end his years-long cycle of abuse."

Robert Hadden "abused his position of power to assault patient after patient, year after year," a federal prosecutor said Monday during opening statements at the trial of the former Columbia University gynecologist charged with abusing dozens of women.

The prosecutor, Paul Monteleone, said the abuse occurred while Hadden was "pretending" to medically examine his patients' "most private parts."

"They trusted him," Monteleone said. "All along, the defendant was motivated not by his patients' medical needs but by his own sexual desires."

Hadden pleaded guilty in state court seven years ago to abusing two women as part of a deal with the Manhattan District Attorney's office so defense attorney Deirdre van Dornum asked "Why are we here?"

Hadden is charged in federal court with inducing four women into crossing state lines for the purposes of sexually abusing them.

The defense called it a "technical crime" and insisted to the jury Hadden is not guilty of it.

"The question is not whether inappropriate activity or sexual abuse happened," van Dornum said. "I have to ask you to put aside your feelings about the sex abuse Mr. Hadden has already pleaded guilty to."

