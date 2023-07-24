Sentencing for Robert Hadden set for today in OBGYN sex abuse trial

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A former Columbia University gynecologist who has been convicted of sexually assaulting dozens of women will be sentenced Monday.

Robert Hadden's victims were assaulted in his medical offices in Manhattan between at least 1993 and 2012.

More than $236 million in settlement money has been handed out to more than 200 former patients.

Prosecutors are asking the judge to sentence Hadden to 25 years in prison.

Last month, eleven of Hadden's victims made emotional statements about their continuing pain as they asked a federal judge to keep him behind bars as long as possible.

Many of the women spoke anonymously in Manhattan federal court on June 28th as they described in detail the sexual abuse they suffered during visits to Hadden, 64, whose career at prominent hospitals including Columbia University Irving Medical Center and New York-Presbyterian Hospital spanned from the late 1980s until 2012.

"Robert Hadden is a sexual predator disguised in a white coat," said one woman, who spoke under the pseudonym Emily Anderson.

Many of them thanked Judge Richard M. Berman, who will announce the sentence for Hadden.

Berman responded by praising the women as "brave" and "eloquent."

WATCH | Dr. Ashton weighs in on cases of abuse by gynecologists:

The women included a former research nurse at Columbia University Irving Medical Center who says she hopes Hadden spends the rest of his life behind bars.

Hadden, of Englewood, New Jersey, was convicted in January of enticing victims to cross state lines so he could sexually abuse them. At trial, nine former patients testified.

He has been incarcerated for the last several months.

Prosecutors have asked Berman to sentence him to at least 25 years in prison, while defense attorneys have requested three years behind bars.

Hadden's attorneys say he has lost 35 pounds and repeatedly been threatened with violence at a federal jail in Brooklyn, leading him to stay in his cell except to shower or call family members.

Prosecutors say Hadden's abuse of women began soon after he started working in 1987 at Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center in New York, which later became New York-Presbyterian Hospital. The institutions have agreed to pay more than $236 million to settle civil claims by more than 200 former patients.

Trial evidence proved Hadden committed anywhere from 167 to 310 acts of sexual abuse or assault on dozens of patients as he honed his abuse techniques so the assaults would go undetected for over 20 years, prosecutors wrote in a presentence submission.

Prosecutors said he sought sexual gratification when he asked victims "detailed, inappropriate, and medically unnecessary questions and provided unsolicited advice and commentary about their bodies, pubic hair, masturbation, sexual activity, sex toys, pornography, and sexual partners."

Among those who spoke in court June 28th was Laurie Kanyok, who noted that it would be exactly 11 years on Thursday since she emerged from an appointment with Hadden and called police, setting off a state investigation that led to a plea deal but no jail sentence.

She said her own daughter is now 11 years old and she knows she'll soon have to introduce her to gynecological care.

"This petrifies me," she told Berman.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

