Former OBGYN Robert Hadden asks to speak at sentencing in criminal sex abuse case

The judge didn't formally impose the 20-year sentence after a last-minute request from Hadden's attorneys to have their client speak when court resumes. Shirleen Allicot reports.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The sentencing hearing for Robert Hadden, the former Columbia University gynecologist who prosecutors said "abused his position of power to assault patient after patient, year after year," is set to wrap up Tuesday after a last-minute request from Hadden's attorneys that he be allowed to speak.

Hadden was convicted in January for sexually abusing four of his patients, including a minor, and two who were pregnant.

Federal prosecutors alleged Hadden also assaulted "dozens of female patients, including multiple minors" between 1993 and 2012 while pretending to medically examine them.

On Monday, Judge Richard M. Berman ordered that Hadden serve the four 20-year sentences, the maximum amount for "enticing and inducing individuals to travel interstate to engage in illegal sexual activity," concurrently.

However, the judge didn't formally impose the sentence after he agreed to consider an 11th-hour request from Hadden's attorneys to have their client speak when court resumes Tuesday morning.

If the judge approves the request, it would mark the first time that Hadden has spoken in court about his charges.

Prosecutors previously asked for at least 25 years in prison contending that "the magnitude of the defendant's crimes is staggering and warrants a commensurate sentence."

The sentencing guidelines in the case called for 15 years of jail time per count followed by ten years of supervised release.

"This case is like no other in my experience in terms of horrendous, beyond extraordinary, depraved sexual assault," said Judge Richard M. Berman. "Unquestionably outside the guidelines of the sentencing range."

The judge in his recap of the trial read aloud written testimony not heard before. Two medical professionals, hospital employees at the time, said they witnessed at least 30 incidents of sexual assault over several years when they walked into the exam room.

More than $236 million in settlement money has been handed out to more than 200 former patients.

Last month, eleven of Hadden's victims made emotional statements about their continuing pain as they asked a federal judge to keep him behind bars as long as possible.

Many of the women spoke anonymously in Manhattan federal court on June 28th as they described in detail the sexual abuse they suffered during visits to Hadden, 64, whose career at prominent hospitals including Columbia University Irving Medical Center and New York-Presbyterian Hospital spanned from the late 1980s until 2012.

"Robert Hadden is a sexual predator disguised in a white coat," said one woman, who spoke under the pseudonym Emily Anderson.

Many of them thanked Judge Berman. Berman responded by praising the women as "brave" and "eloquent."

The women included a former research nurse at Columbia University Irving Medical Center who said she hopes Hadden spends the rest of his life behind bars.

Hadden, of Englewood, New Jersey, was convicted in January of enticing victims to cross state lines so he could sexually abuse them. At trial, nine former patients testified.

Prosecutors say Hadden's abuse of women began soon after he started working in 1987 at Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center in New York, which later became New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Trial evidence proved Hadden committed anywhere from 167 to 310 acts of sexual abuse or assault on dozens of patients as he honed his abuse techniques so the assaults would go undetected for over 20 years, prosecutors wrote in a presentence submission.

Prosecutors said he sought sexual gratification when he asked victims "detailed, inappropriate, and medically unnecessary questions and provided unsolicited advice and commentary about their bodies, pubic hair, masturbation, sexual activity, sex toys, pornography, and sexual partners."

Among those who spoke in court June 28th was Laurie Kanyok, who noted that it was 11 years since she emerged from an appointment with Hadden and called police, setting off a state investigation that led to a plea deal but no jail sentence.

She said her own daughter is now 11 years old and she knows she'll soon have to introduce her to gynecological care.

"This petrifies me," she told Berman.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

