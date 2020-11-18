New York Mets' Robinson Cano banned for 2021 season due to PEDs: ESPN

News: Robinson Cano has tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug for the second time and will be suspended 162 games, sources tell ESPN. He will miss the entire 2021 season and forfeit $24 million in salary.



NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug and will be suspended for the entire 2021 season, sources told ESPN.This is the second PED suspension for the 38-year-old second baseman, who missed 80 games in 2018 after testing positive for a diuretic while with the Seattle Mariners.Under the joint drug agreement between Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association, a second positive results in an automatic 162-game suspension.Cano was traded to the Mets in a December 2018 deal, and was expected to play a key role as the team plays their first season under new owner Steve Cohen.The infielder, who signed a 10-year, $240 million deal with the Mariners, has two years and $48 million remaining on his contract.Mets President Sandy Alderson released a statement on Wednesday on MLB's suspension of Cano:"We were extremely disappointed to be informed about Robinson's suspension for violating Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. The violation is very unfortunate for him, the organization, our fans, and the sport. The Mets fully support MLB's efforts toward eliminating performance enhancing substances from the game."----------