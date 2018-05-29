Police in New Jersey are investigating after someone threw a rock through the window of a woman driving with her 4-year-old daughter.The incident happened at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Willow Avenue in Franklin Township, Somerset County.The driver, a 35-year-old woman from Somerset, told police she had observed a lawn chair in the middle of the roadway.As she slowed down to go around the chair, her passenger window shattered. Neither the woman nor her daughter was injured.A rock was found on the floor of the passenger side of the vehicle. Police believe it was thrown by teenagers from the area."If they had thrown that rock half a second later, it would have hit exactly where my daughter's face was in the back," said the woman, who did not want to be identified. "Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Franklin Township Police Department at 732-873-2300.----------