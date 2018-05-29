FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) --Police in New Jersey are investigating after someone threw a rock through the window of a woman driving with her 4-year-old daughter.
The incident happened at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Willow Avenue in Franklin Township, Somerset County.
The driver, a 35-year-old woman from Somerset, told police she had observed a lawn chair in the middle of the roadway.
As she slowed down to go around the chair, her passenger window shattered. Neither the woman nor her daughter was injured.
A rock was found on the floor of the passenger side of the vehicle. Police believe it was thrown by teenagers from the area.
"If they had thrown that rock half a second later, it would have hit exactly where my daughter's face was in the back," said the woman, who did not want to be identified. "
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Franklin Township Police Department at 732-873-2300.
