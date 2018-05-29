Rock shatters window of woman driving with 4-year-old daughter in New Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

A rock shattered the window of a woman driving with her daughter.

Eyewitness News
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police in New Jersey are investigating after someone threw a rock through the window of a woman driving with her 4-year-old daughter.

The incident happened at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Willow Avenue in Franklin Township, Somerset County.

The driver, a 35-year-old woman from Somerset, told police she had observed a lawn chair in the middle of the roadway.

As she slowed down to go around the chair, her passenger window shattered. Neither the woman nor her daughter was injured.

A rock was found on the floor of the passenger side of the vehicle. Police believe it was thrown by teenagers from the area.

"If they had thrown that rock half a second later, it would have hit exactly where my daughter's face was in the back," said the woman, who did not want to be identified. "

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Franklin Township Police Department at 732-873-2300.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drivercrimeFranklinSomersetNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Show More
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News