Rock thrown at B15 bus in Brooklyn, 4th attack on same line in a week

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are investigating another attack on a bus in Brooklyn, following three other attacks on drivers on the same line in the past week.

According to police, just before 1 p.m. Thursday a man threw a rock at B15 bus along its route on New Lots Avenue and Williams Avenue in East New York, shattering a window

The driver and passengers on-board were not injured

Police describe the suspect as a man in his 20's wearing khaki pants and multi-colored shirt.

Investigators are trying to determine whether the most recent incident is linked to the previous three, which all involved cans of pepper spray.

