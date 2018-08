Police are investigating another attack on a bus in Brooklyn, following three other attacks on drivers on the same line in the past week.According to police, just before 1 p.m. Thursday a man threw a rock at B15 bus along its route on New Lots Avenue and Williams Avenue in East New York, shattering a windowThe driver and passengers on-board were not injuredPolice describe the suspect as a man in his 20's wearing khaki pants and multi-colored shirt.Investigators are trying to determine whether the most recent incident is linked to the previous three, which all involved cans of pepper spray.----------