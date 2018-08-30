EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) --Police are investigating another attack on a bus in Brooklyn, following three other attacks on drivers on the same line in the past week.
According to police, just before 1 p.m. Thursday a man threw a rock at B15 bus along its route on New Lots Avenue and Williams Avenue in East New York, shattering a window
The driver and passengers on-board were not injured
Police describe the suspect as a man in his 20's wearing khaki pants and multi-colored shirt.
Investigators are trying to determine whether the most recent incident is linked to the previous three, which all involved cans of pepper spray.
