Man caught in strong current drowns in Rockaway Beach

A drowning on Rockaway Beach already. God help us all. — Donovan Richards (@DRichards13) May 22, 2020

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens -- A man who was pulled out by a strong current at a Queens beach drowned Friday afternoon, officials say.The incident happened at Rockaway Beach where rescuers pulled a man from the water near Beach 91st Street.Officials say three men in their early 20s were in the water when the current got too strong and they got pulled. Two were able to help each other out, but the third was pulled under.The victim was rushed to St. John's Episcopal Hospital where he was pronounced dead.Red flags are up everywhere on city beaches and lifeguards would not have started until Saturday under the city's traditional summer schedule.Council Member Donovan Richards expressed his thoughts on the situation via Twitter.