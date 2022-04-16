Community & Events

Rockefeller Center transforms into "Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace" for roller skating in NYC

By Eyewitness News
Rockefeller Center roller rink is now open

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Rockefeller Center announced Friday that is now open for roller skating until October.

For the first time since 1940, you can roller skate at Rockefeller Center which has now transformed into "Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace".

Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace is the latest element of Rockefeller Center's campus-wide redevelopment and a warm-weather counterpart to the traditional ice rink that has operated since 1936.

It revives Ian "Flipper" Ross' Los Angeles-based roller rink and legendary cultural hotspot of the late '70s and early '80s, which, for just three years, was a mecca of uninhibited fun, where a generation of eccentrics and outsiders gathered to experience roller skating.



Tickets cost $20 for adults.

Flippers says its mission is to reunite people through the joy of roller skating.

The new venture comes from Liberty Ross, Co-Founder and Creative Director, and daughter of founder Flipper Ross; and Kevin Wall, Co-Founder and Chairman, in partnership with Usher.

Visit the link here to purchase tickets.

