Rapper Roddy Ricch arrested on gun charges before Governors Ball appearance

FLUSHING, Queens -- Roddy Ricch is facing gun charges after being arrested on his way to perform at a concert Saturday night.

According to police, the 23-year-old rapper was arriving at Citi Field on Saturday evening when a private security firm operating a checkpoint noticed a firearm in the vehicle he was riding in. The Los Angeles-based Ricch was scheduled to perform at the Governors Ball Music Festival.



A loaded firearm was recovered from the car along with nine rounds of ammunition and a large-capacity magazine, police said.

Police charged Ricch, whose real name is Rodrick Moore, and two other men in the car - 46-year-old Michael Figueroa of Brooklyn and 57-year-old Carlos Collins of Eastchester, New York - with criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device and unlawful possession of the device.

Messages seeking comment were left Sunday with Ricch's booking agency and record company. It wasn't immediately known if he had retained an attorney who could comment on the charges.

