Rapper Roddy Ricch arrested before Governors Ball appearance, charges later dropped

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- Roddy Ricch is no longer facing gun charges after his arrest on the way to perform at a concert Saturday night.According to police, the 23-year-old rapper was arriving at Citi Field on Saturday evening when a private security firm operating a checkpoint noticed a firearm in the vehicle he was riding in. The Los Angeles-based Ricch was scheduled to perform at the Governors Ball Music Festival.A loaded firearm was recovered from the car along with nine rounds of ammunition and a large-capacity magazine, police said.Police charged Ricch, whose real name is Rodrick Moore, and two other men in the car - 46-year-old Michael Figueroa of Brooklyn and 57-year-old Carlos Collins of Eastchester, New York - with criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device and unlawful possession of the device.However, by Sunday, the district attorney had declined to prosecute and the charges were dropped.