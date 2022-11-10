Rohi's Readery empowers children one book at a time

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- "Teaching truly saved my life," says Pranati "Pranoo" Kumar, the owner and founder of Rohi's Readery, a socially driven children's bookstore that centers historically marginalized communities. "I was able to see these incredible children that were so empowered in their identity and their cultural background and it really sparked for me this interest in knowing more about myself and feeling empowered in my identity," Kumar explains.

Named after her grandmother Rohini, Rohi's Readery is dedicated to critical literacy that promotes inclusivity and diversity. In addition to selling books, Rohi's Readery offers free classes for kids and adults with the intention, Kumar says, "to not only ensure that we are tying beautiful literature to experiences but ultimately creating authentic loving human connection within our community."

Born in India, Kumar moved to Texas with her family when she was a young child where she experienced racism and oppression. Taking her own experience as an example, Kumar's mission is to right the wrongs of the past and create a space where each child is able to see themselves represented, something she never had growing up.

She credits Hiscox Business Insurance for helping her have an impact on her community. "Knowing that Hiscox Business Insurance will take care of me and ensure that I'm on the right path, allowed me to really focus on the work I'm doing and putting it back into the community."

In addition to free classes, the Readery also hosts community events like this year's Diwali celebration featuring many other local businesses. "We realized there are so many people who want to learn more about our culture and community. For me that was really exciting because there's a new generation of children who want to learn about my culture," says Kumar.

"We just want to make sure that everyone feels like they know that this is a space for them," she concludes.

