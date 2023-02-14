Staten Island woman falls victim to romance scam while looking for love online

7 On Your Side has tips to avoid romance scams after a Staten Island woman was cat-fished and lost $250,000.

NEW YORK -- Looking for love in all the wrong places is costing Americans more than any other type of scam.

Valentine's Day is when we think of love and romance. But instead of cupid, conmen are thinking of catfishing your cash.

Last year alone, fraudsters stole a record $1.3 billion through romance scams. 7 On Your Side spoke to a Staten Island woman who lost a quarter of a million and she has a warning for all looking for love online.

David Forrester, a major in the United States Army, has been fighting a battle for years against hackers who mined hundreds of photos of him off social media and used the images to lure women into romance scams around the world.

He said he knows of at least four people that were under the impression they were engaged to him.

"These people or groups of persons who are using my likeness have quite possibly made more than a million dollars," he said.

It's been reported to the married father that he is being impersonated on dozens of dating websites, including Google Hangout, Farmers Only, Christian Mingle and Instagram.

That's how Stephane O'Neill Snow received a direct message from someone masquerading as the deployed solider.

"About 6-foot-tall, muscles, dark hair, dark eyes, he's got tattoos, if you look at him down the street in a suit, you'd go hello!" O'Neill Snow said.

She fell hard and quickly developed a bond with the scammer who seemed to have so much in common with her, but was secretly combing her past posts for information and texting her daily.

"He's from a broken family so am I, he's divorced, so am I," she said.

After four or five months of online courting, she said she fell in love.

"He texted me 'I love you, I wanna marry you,' I love him but this is way too soon, we haven't even met in person," O'Neill Snow said.

He was persistent and resistant to meeting up or even FaceTiming -- a tell-tale sign of a romance scam is the refusal to see you in person.

"'I'm sorry, I'm undercover, I'm special ops and not supposed to tell you,' I said I know that, but if you're special ops, you're not supposed to be on the computer at all, I started growing suspicious," O'Neill Snow said.

She got sick and needed surgery all the while getting support and photos of the fake Forrester sending words of comfort.

Eventually she got a photo of a ring the scammer claimed he bought her.

"I was excited he was promising to come home to me," O'Neill Snow said.

She bought a dress, found a hall and began planning a wedding. The con-artist then moved in for the kill, asking her to invest little by little in their future.

First it was to buy a home and then help him get partnership in a Bitcoin company. O'Neill Snow said she ended up sending the scammer almost $250,000.

After realizing it was a scam, she eventually tracked down the real Forrester, and together they reported the theft and crimes to IC3, a federal website tracking this type of catfishing crimes.

He had to dismantle his personal and business social profiles to try to avoid more hacks.

But unfortunately, thousands of stolen images of men and women are already out there being used to trick victims -- first emotionally and then always financially.

"These people are out there, they're preying on people daily and people are losing their emotional trust and lot of money," Forrester said.

Two big red flags of a romance scam are refusing to FaceTime or meet in person. Also, asking for money -- whether it's Bitcoin, wire transfers or gift cards -- that's a trick, not true love.

