Miracle on 73rd Street: Santa visits pediatric cancer patients at Ronald McDonald House NY

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Children battling cancer at Ronald McDonald House NY received an exciting Christmas surprise Thursday night, when Santa Claus made a special visit.It was possible thanks to the help of the FDNY and NYPD as part of a "Miracle on 73rd Street" celebration.Pediatric cancer patients at the Ronald McDonald House weren't able to visit Santa in person this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, so officials teamed up with the FDNY and NYPD to help families get into the holiday spirit.The kids were able to enjoy a closeup view of Santa, as he elevated right up to their windows and waved hello from the FDNY firetruck bucket.Officers also delivered presents into the lobby, where the children waved from a distance.Participants said the special celebration helped brighten the holidays as they continue the fight against cancer.----------