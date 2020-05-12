Coronavirus News: Twitter account 'Room Rater' judges best, worst backdrops on television

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- With so much of television being done from home these days, it's hard not to check out what folks are using as their backdrop.Some backgrounds are better than others, and now a new viral Twitter account called Room Rater, is handing out grades for the best and the worst.It's a fun critique of mostly politicians and journalists, but also celebrities.Democrat Bernie Sanders has a Red Hot Chili Peppers poster, while actor Mark Hamill has a lot of books, and a crystal."We just really wanted to create some entertainment, some fun content for what is a very stressful time for everyone," Room Rater founder Claude Taylor said.Taylor and his girlfriend Jessie are the brains behind the Room Rater. They aren't interior decorators, but play them on Twitter where 161,000 people and counting are waiting to see how they will rate that increasingly important background that comes along with remote working.Their focus is mainly the New York City area and Washington D.C."We've done a little bit of Met Gala, NFL Draft," Taylor said. "We may even do Nascar if they do something."Their top mistakes included Thomas J. Bollyky, the Director of the Global Health Program at the Council on Foreign Relations and an Adjunct Professor of Law at Georgetown University, which Taylor called, "the hostage video."Politician Cory Booker also got a low mark of 2 out of 10 because of too many books sitting horizontally."That's not how books are used," Taylor said. "Not how books are referred to that not a way libraries are, that's an ornament."Taylor admits he really didn't know much about supermodel Naomi Campbell, but gave her a perfect 10.The account is also raising funds for much need PPE masks and gloves that have been delivered to New York City, and are now heading to rural areas and Native American Communities.And perhaps the most important, a solid 10 for Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci.