Roommate, her boyfriend arrested in death of missing college student Alexis Crawford

ATLANTA -- A day after a missing Clark Atlanta University student was found dead in a Georgia park, police have arrested the victim's roommate and the roommate's boyfriend.

Atlanta police on Saturday arrested 21-year-old Jordyn Jones and Jones' boyfriend, 21-year-old Barron Brantley, each on charges of malice murder in the Oct. 31 death of Alexis Crawford. Police say the medical examiner determined Crawford died by asphyxiation.

Crawford was reported missing Nov. 1 and her body was found Friday.

At a news conference, Police Chief Erika Shields said a motive had not been clearly established but she noted that Crawford filed a police report on Oct. 27 describing "unwanted kissing and touching" by Brantley.

Jones and Brantley each is being held at the Fulton County Jail. It was unknown if either has an attorney who could comment.
