Suspect search underway after gang-related shooting leaves 8 wounded in Bushwick

It happened earlier this month - and police believe this was a gang-related shooting.
They recovered four guns from the scene.
Two of them were loaded and found sitting in a front door. Now investigators have traced them to other recent shootings.
"They pull up over here," said NYPD Chief of Detectives Jimmy Essig, walking us through the scene. "They walk right in front of an NYPD camera, as you see here."
The gunfire erupted in the early morning hours of Monday, August 16 outside the Roosevelt Houses on Dekalb Avenue.
A neighborhood gathering of upwards of 200 people was interrupted by a gang shootout, with innocent people wounded.
When it was over, eight gunshot victims were rushed to ambulances.
"Through the ballistics evidence - that's why recover ballistics - we're able to tie these guns, at least a handful of these guns, to other shootings that occurred in Brooklyn," said Essig.
Officers were busy that same night with other shootings, including one in Cypress Hills, where the driver of a Mercedes-Benz was shot in the head.
Was there a connection between that shooting and the shootout in Bushwick?
"That's still under investigation," said Essig. "But what I can say is the majority of shootings are gang-related. And one shooting leads to retaliation, leads to another, another."
Back at the Roosevelt Houses, an NYPD camera captured two suspects walking in the vicinity, and a Volkswagen Jetta sedan.
Police are still looking for both those men and that car.
The video evidence is limited because the NYCHA complex doesn't have any security cameras of its own.
Meantime, residents say the suspects were not from Roosevelt Houses.
"They was from another project," said Marion Leach. "They didn't live here."
"There should be cameras," said Ms. Pinckney. "We need it, real bad. Our senior citizens, we can't come out and sit outside or nothing. So it's terrible. It's really terrible."
Police are asking anyone with information to reach out to them.
Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
