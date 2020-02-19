Roosevelt man charged in 2 apparent MS-13 murders on Long Island

ROOSEVELT, Nassau County (WABC) -- A Roosevelt man was charged in two apparent MS-13 related murders on Long Island
Carlos Alfaro, 22, is charged with two murders. The first is of 19-year-old Josue Amaya Leonor, found in the wooded Roosevelt Preserve in May 2018.
The second is 24-year-old Carlos Ulises Ventura-Zelaya, killed in Oct 2016.
These murders appear to be MS-13 related.
Alfaro will be arraigned Wednesday in Hempstead.
Others have previously been charged in the Leonor murder, and those were also linked to the Oct 2017 murder of 15-year-old Angel Soler, also found in the Roosevelt Preserve.
