Roosevelt man charged in 2 apparent MS-13 murders on Long Island

(Shutterstock)

By Eyewitness News
ROOSEVELT, Nassau County (WABC) -- A Roosevelt man was charged in two apparent MS-13 related murders on Long Island

Carlos Alfaro, 22, is charged with two murders. The first is of 19-year-old Josue Amaya Leonor, found in the wooded Roosevelt Preserve in May 2018.

The second is 24-year-old Carlos Ulises Ventura-Zelaya, killed in Oct 2016.

These murders appear to be MS-13 related.

Alfaro will be arraigned Wednesday in Hempstead.

Others have previously been charged in the Leonor murder, and those were also linked to the Oct 2017 murder of 15-year-old Angel Soler, also found in the Roosevelt Preserve.

