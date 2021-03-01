Dozens displaced following residential building fire in Roselle

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10376122" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Baarack, the sheep with over 30kg of wool, gets a haircut

ROSELLE, New Jersey (WABC) -- More than 60 people were forced out of their homes after a fire ripped through a five-story apartment building in New Jersey Monday morning.The incident happened in Roselle where everyone who lives in the building escaped unharmed.Fire officials say the fire appears to be an accident, causing a partial roof collapse and floor collapse on the fourth floor.One firefighter and two captains have minor injuries from burns and smoke inhalation.The fire drew several fire departments from across Union County with more than 97 firefighters on the scene.Fire officials say it was especially difficult to put out because the building is old and did not have sprinklers.Red Cross New Jersey is assisting a total of 16 families (37 residents) affected by the fire.----------