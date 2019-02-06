Row of cement trucks catches fire in East Williamsburg, which spreads to business

Derick Waller reports from East Williamsburg on the fire.

EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A row of at least 10 cement trucks went up flames at a sprawling Brooklyn business early Wednesday.

A large fire was spotted in the block-long Kings Building Material on Johnson Avenue at around 1:30 a.m. in East Williamsburg.

It broke out in an alleyway between a row of warehouses.

The fire spread from the cement trucks to a neighboring business on Meserole Street.

It took about 90 minutes to get the two-alarm fire under control.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The business sells masonry supplies and has a large fleet of vehicles, including cement trucks, parked in their block-long facility.

Aside from the trucks, no other property was damaged.

