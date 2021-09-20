royal baby

UK's Princess Beatrice gives birth to daughter; Queen Elizabeth II's 12th great-grandchild

EMBED <>More Videos

Princess Beatrice marries in private ceremony

LONDON -- Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have had a baby daughter, Buckingham Palace said Monday.

The baby, who was born on Saturday at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, weighed 6 pounds and 2 ounces (2.78 kilos). Her name was not immediately revealed.

The new baby's grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed. She is Queen Elizabeth II's 12th great-grandchild.

Beatrice, who is 10th in the line of succession to the British throne, is the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York.

Beatrice married millionaire property tycoon Mapelli Mozzi in July 2020 in a private wedding ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. The ceremony strictly adhered to COVID-19 rules that limited gatherings and was attended by the Queen and the late Prince Philip.

Beatrice, 33, had originally planned to marry Mapelli Mozzi on May 29 in the Chapel Royal at St. James's Palace. The ceremony was postponed because of the pandemic.

Beatrice wrote on her Twitter feed that she was "delighted" to "share the news of the safe arrival."

"Thank you to the midwife team and everyone at the hospital for their wonderful care," she said.

The video featured is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsroyal babyqueen elizabethroyal familyu.s. & worldlondon
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
ROYAL BABY
Harry, Meghan say Queen signed off on daughter Lilibet's name
The meaning behind Harry, Meghan's daughter Lilibet's name
Prince Harry, Meghan welcome healthy baby girl
Second child on the way for Prince Harry and Meghan
TOP STORIES
Law enforcement swarms Brian Laundrie's family home in Petito case
Woman tells GMA she picked up Laundrie as hitchhiker in Wyoming
Pfizer says COVID vaccine safe, effective for kids 5-11
Weekly COVID testing to resume in NYC schools next Monday
Shooting at Russian university leaves 8 dead, 24 hurt
9 contractors accused of bribing NYCHA superintendents
FEMA representatives meet with residents in Paterson after Ida damage
Show More
Shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded outside NYC lounge
Trump CFO's lawyer says he suspects more indictments on way
Van pulls up, 2 men rob victim of cash, iPhone at gunpoint in Queens
Gabby Petito disappearance timeline: What we know so far
Super-spreader concern as UN General Assembly meets in NYC
More TOP STORIES News