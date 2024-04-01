Video shows runaway saw blade from construction site nearly hit man as he enters store in Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. (WABC) -- A man narrowly missed being struck by a runaway saw blade as he entered a convenience store in Oregon on Thursday.

The man was walking into a convenience store when the saw, used for cutting concrete, came loose from a nearby construction site, according to local reports.

Security camera video from the shop and other video filmed by owner Amit Grewal shows the blade whiz through the parking lot and slam into the store, inches from the door.

The impact of the blade was so powerful it reportedly shook the entire store.

Miraculously, no one was injured in the incident.