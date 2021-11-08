Sports

Man falls 200 meters from NYC Marathon finish line, carried across by other runners

By Eyewitness News
EMBED

Marathon runners help man cross finish line

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New video shows a heartwarming moment at the finish line of the TCS New York City Marathon.

A TikTok user captured two runners who stopped to help a runner who couldn't make it any farther.

This happened just 200 meters from the finish line.

They picked him up and helped him make it across, with the crowd cheering the trio on the whole way.

The identities of the three are not yet known, but it was an inspirational finish.

Many say this year's marathon is symbolic of the city's perseverance and resiliency, getting to 50 years and crossing the finish line after battling back from what wasn't possible last year.


Related topics:
sportsnew york citynew york city marathonrunningnycmarathon2021 tcs nyc marathonfind your finishdistance running
