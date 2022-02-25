Russia-Ukraine: Here's where the attacks in Ukraine are happening

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11597540" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Political science professor Paul Poast offers 4 scenarios for how the Russia-Ukraine crisis could end, and how the American miilitary could become involved.

KYIV, Ukraine -- Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that opened with air and missile strikes on Ukrainian military facilities, and the country is being attacked on multiple fronts.The Ukrainian military fought back and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address that 137 people, both servicemen and civilians, have been killed and hundreds more wounded.Ukraine is one of the largest countries in Europe. Here's a breakdown of the impact:Ukraine is about the size of Texas with a population of more than 44 million.The invasion began early Thursday with a series of missile strikes, many on key government and military installations, quickly followed by a three-pronged ground assault.Ukrainian and U.S. officials said Russian forces were attacking from the east toward Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city; from the southern region of Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014; and from Belarus to the north.Fearing a Russian attack on the capital city, thousands of people went deep underground as night fell, jamming Kyiv's subway stations.Kyiv has a population of nearly 3 million people. The map below shows where troops are currently stationed."Nobody believed that this war would start and that they would take Kyiv directly," said Anton Mironov, waiting out the night in one of the old Soviet metro stations. "I feel mostly fatigue. None of it feels real."Zelenskyy, who had earlier cut diplomatic ties with Moscow and declared martial law, appealed to global leaders, saying that "if you don't help us now, if you fail to offer a powerful assistance to Ukraine, tomorrow the war will knock on your door."Though President Joe Biden said he had no plans to speak with Putin, the Russian leader did have what the Kremlin described as a "serious and frank exchange" with French President Emmanuel Macron.Both sides claimed to have destroyed some of the other's aircraft and military hardware, though little of that could be confirmed.Hours after the invasion began, Russian forces seized control of the now-unused Chernobyl plant and its surrounding exclusion zone after a fierce battle, presidential adviser Myhailo Podolyak told The Associated Press.The Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency said it was told by Ukraine of the takeover, adding that there had been "no casualties or destruction at the industrial site."The chief of the NATO alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, said the "brutal act of war" shattered peace in Europe, joining a chorus of world leaders decrying an attack that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine's democratically elected government. The conflict shook global financial markets: Stocks plunged and oil prices soared amid concerns that heating bills and food prices would skyrocket.