Ukraine First Lady Olena Zelenska to address members of Congress

WASHINGTON -- Jill Biden and Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, have met again, this time at the White House.Their meeting Tuesday was a follow-up after they first met in eastern Europe on Mother's Day. President Joe Biden joined his wife to help welcome Zelenska and give her a bouquet of flowers.Zelenska is on a high-profile visit to Washington this week.She accepted a human rights award on behalf of the Ukrainian people on Tuesday.On Wednesday, she's set to address members of Congress at the Capitol at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET. She also had meetings with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Samantha Power, administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development.