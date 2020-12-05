covid-19

Russia begins distributing COVID-19 vaccine

MOSCOW, Russia -- While many Americans anticipate the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine, Russians are already receiving doses after the launch of an anti-COVID vaccination program.

SEE RELATED STORY: Here's when the COVID-19 vaccine will make its rounds in Houston

ABC News reporter Patrick Reevell reported that authorities have said vaccinations would begin Saturday in 70 medical facilities across Moscow. It was unclear exactly how many individuals would be getting the vaccine.

Makers of the vaccine known as Sputnik V have had problems in mass producing the drug, but the city announced it would begin handing out doses this weekend after an order from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Last week, Russia's health ministry said mass vaccinations wouldn't start until January or February 2021, but on Friday, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said 5,000 people had already signed up to get vaccinated.

SEE RELATED: ABC13 answers your top questions about COVID-19 vaccines

The announcement came after news that millions of doses of Western vaccines will likely start being shipped and put into use in December.

Sputnik V was approved in August, before starting its key Phase III trial. This received some criticism from scientists around the world because they felt Russia has rushed to approve it before properly testing it in efforts to win the global vaccine race.

Russia has continued the trial and said early results show the vaccine has 91-95% efficacy and is safe.

The mass vaccination is voluntary and authorities said it will focus on risk groups first like doctors and teachers.

SEE RELATED: Eyewitness News Action 13: What we know about the COVID-19 vaccine
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinescoronavirus helpcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinemedical researchresearchdoctorsclinical trialscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19
COVID Live Updates: 54% of Americans know someone who has died or been hospitalized: Survey
Federal student loan payment moratorium extended into 2021
Staten Island bar reopens, again defying COVID restrictions
Deja vu as COVID cases rise in former NYC epicenter
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Raging fire in East Village damages historic church
AccuWeather Alert: Saturday soaker
Stimulus talks: What we know as optimism for new deal builds
Staten Island bar reopens, again defying COVID restrictions
COVID Live Updates: 54% of Americans know someone who has died or been hospitalized: Survey
It's Walt Disney's birthday! 5 facts about the legendary creator
Deja vu as COVID cases rise in former NYC epicenter
Show More
NJ officials agree on marijuana marketplace
Federal student loan payment moratorium extended into 2021
Trump administration must accept new DACA applications, judge orders
Suspect dead, 2 US Marshals, NYPD detective injured in Bronx
Biden predicts 'bleak future' if Congress doesn't act on COVID-19 aid
More TOP STORIES News