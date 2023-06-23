Weapons supervisor in Alec Baldwin case charged with evidence tampering

According to a report published by The New York Times, the charge against armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is related to "the transfer of narcotics to another person" on the day of the fatal shooting.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- The weapons supervisor on the film set where actor Alec Baldwin shot and killed a cinematographer is facing an additional charge of evidence tampering, a special prosecutor said.

The Santa Fe District Attorney's Office said the drug transfer was meant to prevent criminal prosecution.

"The prosecutors are determined to get the facts of the case before the court," read a statement obtained by ABC News issued by Special Prosecutor Kari Morrissey. "The ongoing investigation revealed strong evidence that Ms. Gutierrez-Reed tampered with evidence on the day of the shooting by asking another person to take possession of her narcotics."

The statement continued, saying Gutierrez-Reed "is properly charged with tampering with evidence."

"The prosecution will provide [ Gutierrez-Reed's attorney Jason Bowles ] all evidence related to the new charge in a timely fashion."

"Defendants are never entitled to notice that an information is being filed, the information is the notice," said Morrissey. "Defendants are not entitled to discovery prior to charges being filed. As a former prosecutor, Mr. Bowles knows this to be true."

Attorneys for Gutierrez-Reed said she plans to plead not guilty to both the evidence tampering and involuntary manslaughter charges.

This comes days after prosecutors claim Gutierrez-Reed was drinking and smoking marijuana in the evenings during the filming of "Rust," saying she was likely hungover when she loaded a live bullet into the revolver that Baldwin used.

They leveled the accusations last week in response to a motion filed last month by Gutierrez-Reed's attorneys that seeks to dismiss her involuntary manslaughter charge.

The prosecutors accused her of having a history of reckless conduct and argued that it would be in the public interest for her to "finally be held accountable."

Bowles said Tuesday that the prosecution has mishandled the case.

"The case is so weak that they now have chosen to resort to character assassination claims about Hannah," Bowles told The Associated Press. "The prosecution has abandoned the idea of doing justice and getting to the actual truth apparently."

A preliminary hearing for Gutierrez-Reed is scheduled in August.

