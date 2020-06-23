Coronavirus News: 2 Rutgers football players test positive for COVID-19

Players had returned to campus for voluntary workouts in Piscataway earlier this month and had been receiving health screenings and temperature checks.
The school says one athlete tested positive in a screening before returning to campus, while the other player tested positive while on school grounds.
"To say we have the answers, that would be an arrogant statement, we are trying to do our best with all the information that we have," Rutgers Football Head Coach Greg Schiano said. "I can tell you that our administration has done whatever we need to do to be able to get this done."
Both players are now under quarantine.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
abc7NY Phase Tracker:
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address