Rutgers ex-law student charged with email, video threats

NEWARK, New Jersey -- A former New Jersey law student accused of sending a threatening email to students and making a video referencing a shooting has been arrested.

A Rutgers University spokesman says 28-year-old Patrick Kelly, of Harrison, has been charged with making terroristic threats Thursday.

NJ.com reports Kelly studied law at the school's Newark campus.

He issued his grievances with the university in a video where he says that he is not crazy but if he was, nothing could stop him from bringing a gun to the school to shoot students.

The university sent an email to students, faculty and staff noting how the campus will keep enhanced security in place Thursday.

Kelly was also charged with initiating or circulating a false report involving an impending emergency and resisting arrest. A phone number for Kelly could not be found.

